Whitmer to Republicans: Send me budget bills this week

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is telling Republican legislative leaders to send her budget bills this week, so she has time to review and sign them before a Sept. 30 deadline.

Whitmer wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield Tuesday. She said they should pass spending measures before a GOP political “getaway” on Mackinac Island that starts Friday.

Republicans last week began advancing parts of their proposed budget without a deal with Whitmer, after the sides agreed to table talks on a long-term road-funding plan.

She said budgets should ideally be presented to her two weeks before the end of the fiscal year, which is Sept. 30, and she hopes to avoid a government shutdown.

Shirkey counters that Whitmer will know all the details Thursday — when more committees vote — but senators will wait until next Tuesday to take final action.

