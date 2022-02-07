Whitmer to propose $1 billion boost to transportation budget

Michigan

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stands behind a podium before a pre-taping of her State of the State address, to be done live later in the evening, at Detroit Diesel in Redford, Mich., on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose a $1 billion, or nearly 20%, boost to Michigan’s transportation budget to repair roads and increase other spending.

The $6.3 billion plan she will present to lawmakers Wednesday includes new road and bridge funding from the federal infrastructure law. Three-quarters would go to state roads and bridges and one-quarter to local roads and bridges.

Whitmer’s proposal includes a call for augmenting the transportation budget with general funds. It also factors in a nearly 1-cent-per-gallon fuel tax hike that took effect last month under a 2015 law. Whitmer says Michigan has made “huge progress” fixing roads, “but there’s still so much more to do.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!