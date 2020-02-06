Whitmer to present priorities for 2020-21 budget proposal

News 8 will be livestreaming Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s budget presentation on woodtv.com.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will present her budget priorities for the 2020-21 fiscal year to lawmakers Thursday morning.

The governor with State Budget Director Chris Kolb will hold a roundtable to discuss the priorities in her budget proposal at 10 a.m. in Lansing.

Here is what to expect from Whitmer’s budget recommendations:

LESS DRAMA

Last year, the 45 cent per gallon tax increase idea dominated all the coverage. While the measure never got traction or was ever introduced, it was the talk of the budget battle all the way through September and beyond.

MORE MONEY FOR ROADS

The governor has already decided to bond $3.5 billion for roads — so at least part of that is off the table for the budget.

But Whitmer will no doubt want more money for local roads. The bonds will be spent on state road and bridge construction, which includes I-, US- and M-numbered routes.

It’s expected the governor will ask for additional local road funding, but it unknown if that will include new taxes.

MEDICAID EXPANSION AND EDUCATION

Whitmer has already signaled her intent to expand Medicaid for low-income women with infants. There may be a cost component in her request for that as well.

It’s also expected the governor will be seeking additional funding for schools and skilled trades training. In her State of the State address, Whitmer said she would work to add literacy support and improve equitable funding of schools.

After the breakdown on the budget last year, the governor and state legislature both agreed to new guidelines in budgeting. The most noticeable may be the new timeline which says the legislature has to have a budget to the governor by July 1.

It means lawmakers will have 145 days to hammer out the differences between what the governor wants and what the legislature wants for the 2020-21 budget.