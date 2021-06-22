Whitmer to highlight MI’s full reopening in Detroit today

DETROIT (WOOD) — Now that restaurants and other businesses are allowed to return to full capacity Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a press conference to highlight the full reopening of the state.

The governor will be speaking at a 12 p.m. press conference in Detroit. She will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

The governor’s office said Whitmer will also announce her plan to boost the number of people in good-paying jobs in Michigan.

With coronavirus metrics continuing to show marked improvements and the vaccine rollout inching along, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ broadest epidemic order, the Gatherings and Face Mask order, lifted on Tuesday, allowing restaurants and other businesses to return to full capacity. Also Tuesday, no one will be required by state mandate to wear a mask, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

