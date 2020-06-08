Whitmer to give update on state’s mid-MI flooding response

The remains of the Edenville Dam, as seen on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. (Jake May/The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP)

SANFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give a brief update today on the state’s response to the historic flooding in central Michigan.

The governor will be joined by local officials at the briefing scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at Meridian Elementary School in Sanford. It will be streaming live on woodtv.com.

Afterward, the governor’s office says Whitmer will volunteer at the flood relief donation distribution center.

In May, around 11,000 people along the Tittabawassee River and connected lakes in Midland County were ordered to leave their homes when the Edenville and Sanford dams failed.

Whitmer has ordered the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to start an investigation to determine what caused the dam failures.