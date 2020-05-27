Whitmer to give briefing on mid-Michigan flooding response

Kendra Tucker, left, and her sister Melissa McCann, both of Sanford, wade into flood waters as they work to uncover lost family heirlooms and belongings, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Sanford, Mich. Scores of displaced people are staying in shelters after flooding overwhelmed two dams, submerged homes and washed out roads in Central Michigan. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP)

SANFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be giving a brief update today on the state’s response to the flooding in central Michigan.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The water levels on the Tittabawassee River rose after heavy rain last week, resulting in the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams. Several houses and businesses were damaged or destroyed.

President Donald Trump signed an emergency declaration authorizing federal coordination of disaster relief efforts Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is reminding resident who are dealing with flooding to check its website for resources as well as call its Environmental Assistance Center at 800.662.9278.