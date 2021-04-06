Whitmer to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine this morning

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tours a COVID-19 vaccination center in Battle Creek on March 26, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field this morning.

The governor will be getting the shot alongside her daughter at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the governor’s office. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

After receiving her first shot, Whitmer will join General Motors, the United Auto Workers, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan for an announcement on electric vehicles at GM’s Factory Zero in Detroit.

