Whitmer to discuss the $1.9T COVID-19 relief package

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a Feb. 24, 2021, coronavirus briefing in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be taking part in a discussion on the sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Congress approved earlier this week.

During the 1 p.m. virtual call, the governor will be joined by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and St. Petersburg, Florida Mayor Rick Kriseman, all Democrats. Also joining the call will be Cindy Soule, a fourth-grade teacher from Maine and Jessie Green, a small business owner from Pennsylvania.

It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

Protect Our Care, which will be hosting the event, said participants will be discussing the benefits of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The bill, one of the largest stimulus measures in U.S. history, would provide extended emergency unemployment benefits, direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, states and cities, schools and ailing industries. It will also give tax breaks to help lower-earning people, families with children and consumers buying health insurance.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the package Friday.

NewsNation contributed to this report.