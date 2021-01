Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces a task force to encourage Michigan residents to get the COVID-19 vaccines during a Dec. 10, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in a press release Friday that she will deliver her third State of the State address on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, the address will be held virtually.

Traditionally, Whitmer would request the House chambers to deliver the State of the State address to a joint session. Her office said that this year, a large gathering would pose an unnecessary risk to the health of legislators, justices, staff, and guests.