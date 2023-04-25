GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s governor will co-chair President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

Biden on Tuesday announced he will run for reelection in 2024. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office confirmed to News 8 she will act as co-chair for the campaign.

Observers have wondered whether Whitmer would herself run for president in 2024.

“President (Joe Biden) and Vice President (Kamala Harris) have spent their first term fighting for our freedom, democracy, and more rights — not less,” Whitmer said in a tweet responding to Biden’s announcement. “But around the country, dangerous extremists are trying to take us backward.”

“We cannot be complacent. It’s time to finish the job,” she added.

Republican candidates Biden could face off against include former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson.