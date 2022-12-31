LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be sworn in for her second term in office on Sunday.

The ceremony will take place outside the Capitol Building in Lansing and will include the oath of office. After the ceremony, there will be family-friendly winter games, hot cocoa, snacks, live ice sculpture carvings, and more.

The swearing-in ceremony will start with a performance by the 126th Army Band of the Michigan National Guard.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to have the support and trust of millions of Michiganders to continue serving our beautiful state,” said Governor Whitmer. “Over the last four years, our state has shown that we can come together as Michiganders to tackle the toughest challenges of our lifetime.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and coverage begins shortly after at 11 a.m.

You can watch the event LIVE at the top of this page when it happens.

Whitmer is not the only official who was elected on Nov. 8 who will be swearing in.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and members of the Michigan Supreme Court, Michigan Court of Appeals, State Board of Education, University of Michigan Board of Regents, Michigan State University Board of Trustees, and Wayne State Board of Governors will also take their oaths of office during the ceremony.

Several roads will be shut down in different phases for the inauguration.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, Capitol Avenue will be closed from Allegan Street to Ottawa Street, and Michigan Avenue will be closed from Washington Square to Capitol Avenue.

Then at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, the following streets will be closed for the event.

Capitol Avenue will be closed from Washtenaw Street to Ionia Street

Allegan Street will be closed from Washington Square to Pine Street

Townsend Street will be closed to through traffic from Washtenaw Street to Allegan Street with a hard closure at Allegan Street

Walnut Street will be closed from Washtenaw Street to Ottawa Street

Ottawa Street will be closed to through traffic from Chestnut Street to Seymour Avenue with a hard closure from Seymour Avenue to Washington Square

Those who are planning to attend should RSVP at michiganstrong.org to get a free ticket to the event. Parking will be available at multiple places around the Capitol.

Whitmer’s second term starts under much different circumstances than her first.

For the first time since 1984, Michigan Democrats hold control of both the state House and Senate.

“I am excited about a second four years and hoping that we don’t have nearly the kind of challenges we had the first four. But we’re making progress and I want to keep doing this work,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer told 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick that despite all the challenges over the last four years, including COVID-19 and kidnapping threats, she would still have wanted to become governor.

“I’m really grateful to be the governor of this great state,” Whitmer said. “I love it. Even on the hardest days, and we certainly have had more than our share. When you talk about all the crises my predecessors had to confront, I don’t think any one of them can compete with all the things we’ve had to navigate, and yet I still feel really grateful to be here.”