Whitmer to answer questions during COVID-19 town hall Thursday

FLINT, Mich. (WOOD) — A virtual town hall bringing COVID-19 question to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will air Thursday on WOTV4 and woodtv.com.

Several Flint television stations are partnering to produce the virtual town hall.

You can submit your questions to GovTownHall@abc12.com or by using #MIGovTownHall.

The one-hour broadcast, which airs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., will air on WOTV4 in West Michigan. It will also be livestreamed on woodtv.com.

As of Sunday, there were 37,778 confirmed cases with 3,315 COVID-19 related deaths.

