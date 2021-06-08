Whitmer to announce investment in education

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2020 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich. Whitmer and six other people who risked their own health and safety to help and protect others during the coronavirus pandemic will receive special Profile in Courage awards next month, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference in East Lansing on Tuesday, for what her office says is to make a historic investment in education.

That news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. and can be watched live in the video player above on wlns.com.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Whitmer will be joined by Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich, Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski, East Lansing Mayor Mike Duggan, Laurie Linscott, Executive Director of MSU Child Development Labs, and Michigan State director of the American Association of Retired Persons Paula Cunningham.

The Whitmer administration says the investment is for the state’s Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) and will strengthen early childhood education and boost the economy. The goal of the GSRP is to help 4-year-old children with factors that may place them at risk of educational failure. The program is administered by the Michigan Department of Education, Office of Great Start. Funding is allocated to each intermediate school district to administer the program locally.

In February as part of her budget recommendations, Whitmer recommended increasing the funding for the program by $32.2 million, to a total of $282.4 million. According to the Department of Education, the increase would raise the allocation for a full-time preschooler by $1,086 to $8,275, the same level as the proposed minimum K-12 foundation allowance. This would be the first increase since 2014 for children enrolled in GSRP.

Exact details of the investment have not yet been made public.