Whitmer to announce implicit bias training guidelines

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Tuesday afternoon Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold an in-person news conference, to announce new implicit bias training guidelines.

That news conference is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed live in the video player above.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Director Orlene Hawks, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, and Co-Lead on Racial Disparities Task Force Renee Canady.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the guidelines are a result of her signing Michigan Executive Directive 2020-07, which was signed in response to the disproportionate number of Black Michiganders being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the directive, LARA was to create rules for implicit bias training standards for licensure, registration, and renewal of licenses and registrations of health professionals in Michigan.

The racial disparities task force was also created by Michigan Executive Order 2020-55 and was chaired by Lt. governor Gilchrist, to work in an advisory capacity to the Governor. The task force studied the causes of racial disparities and recommend actions to address the historical and systemic inequities. They released a report on their findings earlier this year.