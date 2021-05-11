Whitmer threatens profit seizure if pipeline keeps operating

by: JOHN FLESHER and ANNA LIZ NICHOLS Associated Press

This photo taken in October 2016 shows an aboveground section of Enbridge’s Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the pipeline shut down because of concerns about a potential spill in the channel that connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. Enbridge is resisting the order with the support of Canadian officials who say Line 5 is essential to their economy. The disagreement comes months after U.S. President Joe Biden upset Canada by canceling the Keystone XL oil pipeline project.(AP Photo/John Flesher)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is threatening to go after Enbridge’s profits from a Great Lakes oil pipeline if it isn’t shut down.

The Democratic governor issued the warning Tuesday in a letter to Enbridge, a Canadian oil transport company.

Whitmer ordered the company last November to close the line by May 12. She agrees with environmentalists and native tribes that a section of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac is vulnerable to a spill.

Enbridge says the pipeline is safe and won’t be shut down unless a federal court or agency requires it. Supporters of the pipeline say losing it would cause economic damage and job losses.

