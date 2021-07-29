Whitmer: State to provide $10M for people impacted by storm

Vehicles sit in floodwaters on I-94 that overwhelmed the interstate this past Friday June 25, 2021, the floodwaters have yet to subside on Monday June 28 2021 in Detroit. (Nicole Hester/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan will disburse $10 million in emergency relief funding to help Detroit-area and other southeastern Michigan residents whose homes, businesses and belongings were damaged by recent flooding caused by a late June rainstorm.

Whitmer says Thursday that communities will distribute the funding based on greatest need. Basements and streets flooded following the June 25-26 storm that dumped 6 inches of rain in a matter of hours.

Whitmer adds that the money essentially is to fill the gap for people who already have submitted claims through the federal Small Business Administration and FEMA, but “did not receive as much support as they needed to rebuild.”