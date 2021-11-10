Whitmer signs two-year vehicle registration bill

Inside the Gus Harrison Correctional Facility near Adrian, where Michigan license plates are manufactured. (Jan. 27, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan residents will soon have a choice to pay for vehicle registration every two years, instead of renewing annually.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the legislation Wednesday.

It won’t save drivers money but will be offered to make registering vehicles more convenient. Drivers who choose the two-year registration option will pay double.

“The Michigan Department of State has entered a new era of operations and we are providing better and more convenient service than ever before,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a release.

The changes are expected to go into effect next year.