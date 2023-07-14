GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bills making child marriage is illegal in Michigan have been signed into law.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed a package of bills that ban marriage under the age of 18. Under the new laws, parents may not consent to a child’s marriage. A parent can apply for an annulment for a child who was married.

Previously, those age 16 and 17 needed parental consent to marry and those under the age of 16 needed parental consent and the approval of a judge. There was no age limit if that approval was given. Survivors turned advocates say child marriage is a vicious cycle that traps kids and robs them of their futures and that Michigan is allowing it to happen.

Bills to ban the practice had been introduced before but never made it out of the Legislature.

“Since first introducing a bill to end child marriage in 2018, I have heard countless stories, particularly from our young girls, of abuse they have endured in marriages they could not by themselves legally consent to,” state Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, who sponsored one of the child marriage ban bills, said in a statement released by the governor’s office. “For years, efforts to end child marriage were shelved by those in power, and for years our children suffered. Standing up for children should be a nonpartisan issue. By enacting this law today, we are protecting our young ones and sending a clear message that child abuse in any form is unacceptable in our state.”

The bills are expected to go into effect soon.