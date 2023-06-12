GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new piece of legislation establishing June 12 as Women Veterans Recognition Day.

The legislation passed through the governing body quickly. It was introduced by State Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo, on May 11, passed by the State House on May 24 and passed the State Senate with a unanimous vote on June 8.

Monday also marks 75 years since President Harry Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act into law, allowing women to serve as full members of the U.S. Armed Forces. But, as Gov. Whitmer noted Monday that women’s service to the United States dates back much further.

“For 250 years, women have proudly served alongside men in our military. For too long, however, they have been overlooked and underserved,” Whitmer said during the signing ceremony. “Millions of women have put their lives on the line to serve our country and it’s our responsibility to connect them with critical resources like health care, mental health services and affordable housing when they leave the service.”

Women have served in both the background and frontlines of military conflicts dating back to the American Revolution when some women disguised themselves as men to join the fight. Roles expanded as the years wore on. By World War I, the U.S. Army Nurse Corps was established, allowing women to serve as nurses.

Even with the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, women were still limited to support positions. Women were not granted veteran status until 1980 and studies revealed the inequalities baked into the Department of Veterans Affairs.

As of 1985, women did not have equal access to VA benefits, were not given complete physical examinations and gynecological services were not provided. A 1985 survey found that 57% of women servicemembers did not know they were eligible for VA services.

Rogers says those inequities are part of the motivation for pushing for recognition now.

“Women have served our nation as members of our armed forces in various capacities for decades though they have not always been given the same respect or recognition. Designation June 12th as Women Veterans Recognition Day … ensures that Michigan will reflect annually on the contribution and sacrifice of our women veterans,” Rogers said in a statement.

Women Veterans Recognition Day has been recognized in Michigan since 2018, but only as a proclamation introduced each year by lawmakers.