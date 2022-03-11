Whitmer signals veto of bill to freeze state gasoline tax

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signaled she will veto Republican-sponsored legislation that would freeze Michigan’s 27-cents-per-gallon gasoline and diesel taxes for six months amid high prices at the pump.

The Democratic governor wants Congress to pause the federal 18-cents-a-gallon gas tax and 24-cent diesel tax. Whitmer said Friday she’s “all in” on trying to get Michiganders relief. She says the focus should be on helping those who are struggling.

The federal legislation supported by Whitmer would shift general funds to ensure there’s no impact on road funding.

Republicans say they’d do something similar if she signs the state bill.