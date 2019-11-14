Whitmer seeks to cut opioid deaths in half within 5 years

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, left, Michigan’s chief medical executive and the chief deputy for health at the state Department of Health and Human Services, announces initiatives to cut the number of opioid overdose deaths in half within five years during a news conference with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Forest Community Health Center in Lansing, Mich. Khaldun says removing prior authorization for specific medications in the Medicaid program will eliminate an unnecessary barrier to treatment for people with opioid use disorders. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is launching initiatives to cut opioid overdose deaths in half in five years.

Whitmer and other top officials on Thursday announced a series of steps to combat an epidemic that has claimed more than 7,000 lives over five years.

They include removing prior authorization requirements for opioid-treatment medicines in the Medicaid program and spending $1 million on advertising to reduce the stigma around addiction. The state also is expanding medication-assisted treatment in prisons and support for syringe-service programs.

Whitmer says reducing overdose deaths by 50% is “ambitious” but “absolutely doable.” She says government cannot tackle the issue alone and must collaborate with others.