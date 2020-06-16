Whitmer requests major disaster declaration in letter to Trump

In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, photo, people survey the flood damage to the Curtis Road Bridge in Edenville, Mich., over the Tittabawassee River. (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter Monday to President Donald Trump requesting a major disaster declaration because of the flooding and dam failures in Midland County last month.

“This natural disaster, coupled with a global health pandemic, has created enormous stress and emotional trauma for these residents, and they need the federal government’s help to begin rebuilding their lives,” Whitmer said.

The flooding has resulted in more than $190 million in losses for residents and over $55 million in immediate response costs and damages to public buildings and infrastructure, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The governor has already declared a state of emergency for the counties affected and launched an investigation into what caused the Edenville and Sanford dams to fail.