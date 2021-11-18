Whitmer proposes $300 million expansion for MI Clean Water plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $300 million expansion of the MI Clean Water plan on Thursday, building on a previously announced $200 million plan to replace lead services.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and totals $885 million in total.

“Every Michigander in every community deserves access to safe drinking water, and we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity right now to use the federal dollars we have to put Michiganders first and make lasting investments in our water infrastructure,” Whitmer stated in a press release. 

She said the money can be used to help make Michigan’s water infrastructure more able to withstand poor weather.

“I look forward to the $1.3 billion in federal funding specifically for water that we will get, among billions more, from the bipartisan federal infrastructure plan,” she added.

