Whitmer proclaims Spread Goodness Day an official annual state holiday

LANSING/MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The fourth annual Spread Goodness Day started off on a good note as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation making it an official state holiday every year on the second Friday of March.

Marquette County native Anna Dravland is the founder of the nonprofit organization that created the day, turning her love for people and kindness into a successful passion project. The event has become well-known nationwide and even around the world.

“It’s not just about spreading goodness on one day. The mission statement is to empower people to understand how powerful they are to change the world every single day with goodness,” Dravland said. “So by doing it together and having a celebration, being a little louder together for a day, it shows that really tangible impact of our actions. Even the simple ones every day can have to ripple through the world.”

Also this week, the city of Marquette voted to adopt Spread Goodness Day as an annual holiday.

Dravland started her day of good by buying people coffee at The Crib in Marquette and other coffee shops around town. She said the simple acts of kindness are what it’s all about.

Dravland offers ways you can celebrate the nationwide event no matter where you are and in your own unique way.

“That’s kind of one of the important things for me to instill in people. I don’t need to provide a volunteer opportunity for them. I don’t have to say ‘On Spread Goodness Day, go and volunteer at the food pantry.’ If that’s what you think you’d like to do, do it. Or go to the animal shelter, or bake cookies for first responders, or buy a coffee for someone in line behind you. I think it’s more powerful when it comes naturally from people, and they’re more likely to continue to do it over and over and over every day.”

News 8’s Upper Peninsula sister station WJMN got in on the fun, and made DIY kits that included flowers, pens, crayons, notebooks and other activities for seniors that will be donated to the United Way of Marquette County.

You can share your Spread Goodness Day activities by sharing or tagging the Spread Goodness Day Facebook page or submitting them to its website.