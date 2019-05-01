Michigan

Whitmer orders study of insurers' use of non-driving factors

By:

Posted: May 01, 2019 04:31 PM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 04:34 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ordering a review of how Michigan auto insurers use non-driving factors to set rates and how they price policies in which medical coverage is coordinated with drivers' health insurance.

The Democratic governor made her directive to the Department of Insurance and Financial Services Wednesday. The move comes as Republican lawmakers prepare legislation designed to lower auto premiums that are the highest in the country.

Whitmer says the state must take a "hard look" at how insurers are setting rates to ensure that the use of non-driving factors such as education, home ownership and credit scores is legal.

The insurance department says it will consider actions to ensure that insurers are reducing premiums for motorists who make their health insurance their primary policy and no-fault benefits secondary.

