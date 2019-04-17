Michigan

Whitmer orders jail study, says status quo 'isn't working'

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 02:07 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ordering a comprehensive review of Michigan's jail and pretrial incarceration system, saying the status quo "isn't working."

Whitmer on Wednesday signed an executive order to begin a bipartisan study of jail and court data. She says jail populations have nearly tripled in the last 35 years and crime is at a 50-year low.

A 21-member task force will work with The Pew Charitable Trusts and make recommendations by year's end.

Joining the Democratic governor at the signing of the order were Chief Justice Bridge McCormack, Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield, Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel, sheriffs and county officials.

McCormack and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will lead the task force.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


