Michigan

Whitmer on road fixes: No time to waste after insurance deal

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 02:21 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 02:21 PM EDT

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says discussions with the Republican-led Legislature on her fuel tax proposal can "start in earnest" now that she has signed a bipartisan auto insurance overhaul.

The Democrat said Thursday she wants a permanent road-funding plan done by the end of June, and the budget finished by the end of July.

She says she will continue pushing her 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase because no alternative has been put on the table, but she is eager to talk about alternatives if they are presented.

Whitmer says "we can't waste time" because road conditions are "dangerous" for drivers.

She says much can happen in a short period of time, noting that a month ago no one thought she and lawmakers would enact car insurance changes.

