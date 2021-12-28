Whitmer OKs extending development tax incentives by 5 years

FILE – The site of the former J.L. Hudson Co. department store, is seen Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Detroit. Michigan developers with “transformational” plans to redevelop brownfield sites can continue to seek tax incentives after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Legislature extended the program for an additional five years, through 2027, instead of 2022. The state in 2018 awarded Bedrock, a commercial real estate firm owned by Dan Gilbert, $386 million of the tax breaks for a multibillion-dollar development project in Detroit that includes a 58-story building on the site of the iconic former J.L. Hudson department store. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan developers with “transformational” plans to redevelop brownfield sites can continue to seek tax incentives after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Legislature extended the program for an additional five years.

The state’s economic development board can approve new projects through 2027, instead of 2022, under a bill signed last week.

The law, which was enacted in 2017, lets developers keep income and withholding taxes from people who live and work at the sites along with sales taxes associated with construction.

rownfields are contaminated, blighted, functionally obsolete or are historic properties.