Michigan

Whitmer OKs e-cigarette ban for minors, says bill inadequate

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 03:56 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:56 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a ban to prohibit minors from using electronic cigarettes, but says the legislation should also have classified the devices as tobacco products.

The federal government already prohibits the sale of e-cigarettes to minors. But Michigan is among just two states without its own restrictions.

Whitmer said the bill enacted Tuesday is an important step in protecting public health, but she signed it with "significant reservations" due to concerns about creating new categories that could be used to exempt e-cigarettes from evidence-based tobacco regulation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries