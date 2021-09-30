Whitmer names new budget director, department leader

Michigan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference about her economic agenda on Mackinac Island on Sept. 21, 2021.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has named a new state budget director and a new leader of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

Christopher Harkins, director of the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency, will succeed budget director Dave Massaron — whose departure was previously announced. Massaron stayed on to finish the new budget, which the governor signed Wednesday.

Harkins worked in the budget office previously and was a policy and budget advisor for legislative Republicans for nearly a decade.

Whitmer appointed Julia Dale, who works in the state attorney general’s office, as director of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!