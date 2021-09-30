Whitmer names new budget director, department leader

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference about her economic agenda on Mackinac Island on Sept. 21, 2021.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has named a new state budget director and a new leader of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

Christopher Harkins, director of the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency, will succeed budget director Dave Massaron — whose departure was previously announced. Massaron stayed on to finish the new budget, which the governor signed Wednesday.

Harkins worked in the budget office previously and was a policy and budget advisor for legislative Republicans for nearly a decade.

Whitmer appointed Julia Dale, who works in the state attorney general’s office, as director of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.