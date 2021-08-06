Whitmer lowers flags to honor former State Representative Douglas Bennett

Lansing, Mich. (WOOD) — Governor Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, August 7th to honor former State Rep. Douglas A Bennett. The flag honors will coincide with his celebration of life.

Bennett, born on October 24th, 1945 in Muskegon, served as Muskegon County Commissioner from 1999 to 2004, and as State Representative for the 92nd District from 2004 to 2010. Bennet passed away July 16,2021 at the age of 75 years old.

“Our state mourns the loss of former State Representative Doug Bennett,” Governor Whitmer said. “It was an honor to serve alongside him in the House. He will be remembered for his dedicated service to the Muskegon area. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, August 8.