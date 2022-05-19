LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Both Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature are proposing new plans to cut taxes but remain at odds over the scope and immediacy of any relief.

The Democratic governor called for a one-time $500 rebate for “working families,” adding to her earlier proposals to gradually repeal a tax on retirement income and fully restore a credit for lower-wage earners.

Republican lawmakers began quickly passing sweeping legislation Thursday that would permanently reduce the state income tax, increase the personal exemption, create a child tax credit, fully bring back the credit for low-income workers and expand a tax break for veterans.