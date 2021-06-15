Whitmer, legislators to unveil bipartisan plan for better childcare

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be at the Michigan Capitol Building today with a group of bipartisan legislators to announce their plan to increase childcare access.
As many people are beginning to head back into the work place, the bipartisan group said putting a priority on high-quality, affordable childcare is key.
Whitmer will be joined by the following people at today’s press conference:
- Rep. Jack O’Malley (R-Lake Ann)
- Rep. John Roth (R-Traverse City)
- Rep. Greg VanWoerkom (R-Norton Shores)
- Rep. Julie Calley (R-Portland)
- Rep. Rodney Wakeman (R-Saginaw Township)
- Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock)
- Rep. Kelly Breen (D-Novi)
- Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D-Canton)
- Kevin Stotts, Talent 2025 President
- Alexa Kramer, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Director of Government Affairs
- Stacy Bytwork, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce President, representing the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance.
The event is happening today at 11:30 and you can watch it right here on this page.