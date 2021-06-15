Whitmer, legislators to unveil bipartisan plan for better childcare

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2020 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich. Whitmer and six other people who risked their own health and safety to help and protect others during the coronavirus pandemic will receive special Profile in Courage awards next month, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be at the Michigan Capitol Building today with a group of bipartisan legislators to announce their plan to increase childcare access.

As many people are beginning to head back into the work place, the bipartisan group said putting a priority on high-quality, affordable childcare is key.

Whitmer will be joined by the following people at today’s press conference:

Rep. Jack O’Malley (R-Lake Ann)

Rep. John Roth (R-Traverse City)

Rep. Greg VanWoerkom (R-Norton Shores)

Rep. Julie Calley (R-Portland)

Rep. Rodney Wakeman (R-Saginaw Township)

Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock)

Rep. Kelly Breen (D-Novi)

Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D-Canton)

Kevin Stotts, Talent 2025 President

Alexa Kramer, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Director of Government Affairs

Stacy Bytwork, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce President, representing the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance.

The event is happening today at 11:30 and you can watch it right here on this page.