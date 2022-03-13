Whitmer kidnapping trial paused due to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor has been put on hold due to COVID-19.

The second week of the trial was supposed to start on Monday, but “an essential trial participant” tested positive for COVID-19, court documents say.

“Assuming no other complications, the Court hopes to re-convene trial Thursday, March 17, 2022,” court documents say.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris each face charges of kidnapping conspiracy. Croft, Fox and Harris are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft and Harris are also charged with possession of an unregistered destruction device and Harris faces an additional charge of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

