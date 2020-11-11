Whitmer kidnapping suspect bonds out of Antrim County Jail

BELLAIRE, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the men facing charges in connection to an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been released from jail on bond.

Antrim County Jail records show Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville, bonded out Tuesday.

A total of 14 men are accused of taking part in a plot to kidnap Whitmer. Federal authorities say they believed the executive orders she issued in response to the coronavirus were an overreach of her power.

Investigators say Fix was among the group that scoped out her vacation home in northern Michigan. The men also allegedly designed and tested bombs, bought a Taser to use in the abduction and considered how to blow up a bridge.

The suspects were arrested in early October.

Fix was charged at the state level with providing material support for a terrorist act and a weapons charge. The majority of the suspects face similar state-level charges, but six of them have been charged with conspiracy at the federal level.