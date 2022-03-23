GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — FBI informant “Big Dan” will be on the witness stand for the fourth day Wednesday as the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues.

Dan Chappel, known as Big Dan during his undercover work, testified Tuesday about the tactics the FBI used during the investigation.

He said when he was afraid his cover was blown, the FBI told him to suggest another member of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, Trent, was a fed.

Ty Garbin, who pleaded guilty in January of 2021 to conspiracy in the alleged plot, is also expected to testify Wednesday.

Proceedings will begin at 8:30 a.m.

