GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The third week of the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to start Monday.

The jury on Friday heard testimony from “Big Dan.” The FBI informant had joined the Wolverine Watchmen militia in March of 2020, but spoke with law enforcement when he grew alarmed after talk turned toward killing police.

He testified about reconnaissance of the governor’s cottage in northern Michigan.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris each face charges of kidnapping conspiracy. Croft, Fox and Harris are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft and Harris are also charged with possession of an unregistered destruction device and Harris faces an additional charge of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.