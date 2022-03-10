Testimony to continue Thursday in kidnapping plot trial

The four men facing trial in federal court for allegedly conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Testimony will continue Thursday in the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening statements happened Wednesday in the trial of Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris. Once attorneys laid out the points they intended to make, testimony began with a focus on various Facebook posts.

Defense attorneys argued, as was expected, that the men were entrapped. They said there was no plan and the government was behind the conspiracy. The defense pointed to the fact that Stephen Robeson, a key FBI informant, was allowed to continue to work undercover despite the fact that he broke the rules, including providing marijuana to the group. They say the marijuana he provided fueled much of the talk.

“Robeson was plying these guys with drugs,” Joshua Blanchard, the attorney for Croft, said, including during a militia meeting in Dublin, Ohio. “Virtually everyone there was stoned, absolutely bonkers, out-of-their mind stoned.”

Blanchard also suggested the FBI targeted him because he had written “mean things” about the FBI on Facebook in 2017.

Prosecutors argued against entrapment. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth said it started with Croft’s “call to action in April 2020” and that Adam Fox “accepted” that call and began plotting to kidnap the governor.

“They were going to break into the governor’s home and kidnap her at gunpoint. They would hog-tie her and take her away. This is not just talk; their actions were louder than and just disturbing as their words,” Roth said.

Prosecutors began their case by introducing multiple Facebook posts from the men. In one, Croft posted “these governors need arresting.”

The all-white jury — 12 jurors and six alternates, 11 women and seven men — also watched Facebook videos, including one from Fox to members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group.

“They took away our livelihood, they took away our everyday lives,” Fox was shown saying in June 2020. “Who’s ready to go take politicians and put them on trial?”

Proceedings Thursday will start at 8:30 a.m. and will run until around 2 p.m. The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

