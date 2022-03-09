Opening statements in Whitmer kidnapping case expected to start

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday in the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris are all accused of plotting to kidnap the Michigan’s governor in 2020, allegedly because they were upset about the way she handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each face charges of kidnapping conspiracy. Croft, Fox and Harris are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft and Harris are also charged with possession of an unregistered destruction device and Harris faces an additional charge of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

A jury of 12 jurors and six alternates was seated Tuesday — a process that happened more quickly than what was initially expected. Questions posed to potential jurors included their thoughts on COVID-19 and how Whitmer handled it.

The judge said the trial could take four to six weeks, with proceedings running from 8:30 a.m. to around 2 p.m. each day.

The defendants will argue that they were entrapped, saying the FBI and FBI informants roped them into it. Prosecutors say they were already predisposed to commit the crime.

One key FBI informant, who has been subpoenaed by the defense, told News 8 on Tuesday that there was no entrapment.

“I guess we’ll see how that pans out,” Stephen Robeson said. “They certainly were grown up and made their own decisions on anything that happened.”

