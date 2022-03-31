GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Defense attorneys will continue their case Thursday in the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

They started their case Wednesday after federal prosecutors wrapped up.

The judge has ruled that multiple witnesses the defense subpoenaed, including controversial FBI informant Stephen Robeson, will not have to testify after they said they would invoke the Fifth Amendment.

Also on Wednesday, two defense attorneys who received threats over their work in the trial said they are not concerned.

Proceedings will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Stay with us for the latest throughout the trial.