GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal prosecutors in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer say they expected to wrap up their case Wednesday.

A key defense witness, FBI informant Stephen Robeson, is also expected in court Wednesday to ask the judge to keep him off the stand. The controversial witness says he’ll invoke the Fifth Amendment.

The judge on Tuesday ruled two men subpoenaed for the defense won’t have to take the witness stand. Both invoked the Fifth Amendment, saying they feared their testimony could lead to criminal charges against them.

After prosecutors wrap up their case, it will be the defense’s turn.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris all face charges in the trial.

Proceedings will begin at 8:30 a.m.

