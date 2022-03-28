GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will continue on Monday.

Two men who have pleaded guilty to the conspiracy, Kaleb Franks and Ty Garbin, testified last week. Franks on Friday testified that he was not entrapped by informants, and that the informant known as Big Dan, “never egged things on.”

In a motion filed on Friday the U.S. Attorney’s Office asked the judge to not allow controversial informant Stephen Robeson to testify.

The undercover FBI agent currently known only as “Red” is expected to take the stand Monday.

Proceedings will begin at 8:30 a.m.

