GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will continue Friday.

Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, two men who have pleaded guilty to the kidnap conspiracy, testified Thursday. Franks testified that he was not entrapped and that defendant Adam Fox was the one pushing the plan.

He also said he joined the conspiracy because, “I was hoping that I would be killed in the process. I no longer wanted to live.”

Franks will face cross-examination Friday.

Federal prosecutors were reluctant to say whether the undercover FBI agent known as “Red,” who posed as an explosives expert, would also testify on Friday.

Prosecutors hope to wrap up their case by the end of next week.

Proceedings will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Stay with us for the latest throughout the trial.