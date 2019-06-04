Michigan

Whitmer joins lawmakers to call for adding LGBT protections

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 04:27 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has joined with Democratic lawmakers and advocates to call for expanding the state's civil rights law to include protection for LGBT people.

She said Tuesday during a news conference at her Capitol office that it is time for the state to get "on the right side of history."

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission last year interpreted the law to include sexual orientation and gender identity protections. But sponsors of the bill say it is important to "put pen to paper" so there is never a question about the legality of LGBT-based discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.

Republicans who control the Legislature have not embraced similar bills in the past, or they have insisted they be paired with religious liberty legislation.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
