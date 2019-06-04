Whitmer joins lawmakers to call for adding LGBT protections

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has joined with Democratic lawmakers and advocates to call for expanding the state's civil rights law to include protection for LGBT people.

She said Tuesday during a news conference at her Capitol office that it is time for the state to get "on the right side of history."

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission last year interpreted the law to include sexual orientation and gender identity protections. But sponsors of the bill say it is important to "put pen to paper" so there is never a question about the legality of LGBT-based discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.

Republicans who control the Legislature have not embraced similar bills in the past, or they have insisted they be paired with religious liberty legislation.