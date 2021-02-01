Whitmer has record $3.5M in bank for reelection campaign

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses the state of coronavirus in Michigan on Jan. 6, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reports having a record $3.5 million in the bank for her 2022 reelection campaign, shattering what was raised by previous Michigan governors halfway through their terms.

Whitmer, a Democrat whose profile has grown nationally in the past year, has collected $5.5 million this cycle, through December.

No well-known Republican challenger has entered the race.

Whitmer’s campaign said Monday that nearly a third of donations came from new donors in the last quarter.

