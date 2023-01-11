GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be heading overseas next week on an economic-focused trip, according to her office.

The five-day “investment mission” will take the governor to Norway and Switzerland, where she will be “focusing on attracting job-creating business investments, particularly in Michigan’s next-generation of automotive manufacturing and clean energy independence ecosystem,” according to a press release from her office.

Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Quentin L. Messer Jr. and other officials from the department will join the governor.

She will meet with company and government leaders in Oslo, Norway, to talk about investment and collaboration opportunities with industries around the globe like mobility and hydrogen. She’ll also visit Zurich.

“The world is increasingly interconnected and it’s important for leaders in other countries to hear that Michigan is a key player on the global stage, especially as we work to lead the future of mobility, bring supply chains home, and become energy independent with more clean, domestic supply,” Governor Whitmer said in a press release.

In order to help reach carbon neutrality by 2050, a goal set by Whitmer in 2020, Michigan joined the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition last September. The group hopes to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative, Whitmer’s office said.

“Throughout this trip, we’ll have the opportunity to meet with company leaders in the hydrogen space and have productive conversations on how we can strengthen our ties with them and attract more jobs to and create greater business opportunities in Michigan,” said Messer.

Michigan already has relationships with both Switzerland and Norway. Between 2018 and 2021, Michigan companies exported $895 million in goods and materials to both countries, with transportation equipment topping the list. Norwegian and Swiss companies created investment projects between 2018 and 2022 that brought 161 jobs to the state and generated a total investment of $39.8 million.

“Michigan is competing with other states and other nations to land game changing manufacturing projects and thousands of jobs,” Governor Whitmer said in the release. “Michiganders are tough, hardworking people. We will work with anyone and compete with everyone to make sure that Michigan is home to the future of mobility and electrification and fight to bring supply chains home. We are in contention to be a top state for the electric vehicle industry in the next decade, and we will not stop until we win.”