Whitmer: Give drivers insurance refunds of up to $675 a car

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for insurance refunds of up to $675 per vehicle to be quickly issued to drivers.

In a letter to the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association on Monday, the Democratic governor cited a surplus of $5 billion that she attributed to premium overcharges and a 2019 law that cut insurers’ medical costs for people injured in crashes.

The association is a state-created nonprofit entity that reimburses car insurers for health care claims.

MCCA Executive Director Kevin Clinton says the board, comprised almost entirely of insurance companies, will consider the request but Whitmer’s proposed surplus is too much.