Whitmer, Gilchrist respond to rioting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist posted a video that has them both talking about the riots that happened Saturday night.

They both said they understood the anger behind the protest but condemned the violence and vandalism associated with the gatherings.

“I’m angry not at the peaceful demonstrators who largely convened thoughtfully with the conviction of their cause. I’m angry at the people who are abusing this pain to further their own agendas. Those that came into communities of color under the guise of support, but who instigated violence and vandalism. They’ll leave the community they say they’re supporting. They’ll go home and it will be black businesses and communities that will be destroyed in their wake,” Whitmer said in the video.

To the good people of Michigan: we see you. We hear you. Your voice is what drives change now and always.



To the good people of Michigan: we see you. We hear you. Your voice is what drives change now and always. All of us must be the relief. We must organize. We must speak truth to power. We will get through this together.

“The anger is natural and justified. I’m also troubled as always, the pain of the convergence of these crises – social, political, and health will be felt by those who can bear it the least. Communities of color who have paid dearly for a virus that exposes chronic disparate health outcomes, the poor who surely will struggle to overcome these crises. I am determined. The pain is real. Relief will not come from smashing windows. Relief won’t come from tweets alone. Relief won’t come from dropping our guard in this pandemic. As tempting as it is,” Gilchrist added.

In addition, Whitmer said in referencing the riots and protesting “we are seeing the historic inequities of racial injustice coming to a tipping point.”