Whitmer: Expand tuition aid to 22K more frontline workers

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to expand to 22,000 additional frontline workers a scholarship program to attend community college for free.

The proposal would be funded with $100 million from Michigan’s $6.5 billion in discretionary coronavirus aid approved by Congress and President Joe Biden.

Frontline employees who worked between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31 and don’t have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree would become eligible for Futures for Frontliners. They would join 85,000 eligible applicants who worked on the front lines from April through June 2020, including more than 15,000 who are enrolled.

The plan would need approval from the Legislature.