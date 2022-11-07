GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With nearly less than 24 hours until the polls open on Election Day Tuesday, both candidates for Michigan governor spoke to News 8 Daybreak.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whiter and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon were both making their final pitches to convince voters to choose them when they head to the ballot box.

After holding a campaign rally at Grand Valley State University’s Pew Campus in Grand Rapids Sunday night, Whitmer reminded voters of the importance of this election and encouraged everyone to vote.

“This is a high-stakes election. Whether we roll back individual rights, voting rights or go backwards when it comes to the advancements we made in funding for public education or economic development, all of this is very much at stake. You got a stark contrast here. I want to keep moving this state forward,” said Whitmer.

With recent polling showing the race has tightened, Dixon said she is confident leading up to Election Day. As of Sunday, the Real Clear Politics polling average put Whitmer ahead of Dixon by about four percentage points — a narrow lead.

“It is looking good for our side of the ticket. We feel Election Day is going to be big for us. We are anxious to see what the results are,” said Dixon. “Everything looks good. We feel the energy. We feel that we are going to have a strong day (Tuesday).”

In-person polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.

For more information about absentee voting, voter registration, and what will be on the ballot, check out News 8 article discussing everything you need to know about Michigan’s Nov. 8 election.